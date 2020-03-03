|
Patricia Ann (Burris) Hoffer
Newark - A memorial gathering celebrating the life of Patricia Ann (Burris) Hoffer, age 55, of Nashport, will be held on Friday, March 7, from 5-7 p.m., at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service.
Pat passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital. She was born October 16, 1964 in Newark to the late Elmer B. and Mary Eileen (Dixon) Burris.
Pat was a 1983 graduate of Newark High School and the Licking County Joint Vocational School where she studied Data Processing. She worked at Park National Bank after graduating until having her first child. Patty enjoyed the outdoors and her pets.
She is survived by her husband, Jerold "Jerry" B. Hoffer, whom she married September 2, 1983; two children, her daughter and son-in-law, Megan and Chris Ranney of Columbus and her son, Brian Hoffer of Nashport; a sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Dennis Telepchak of Thornville; a niece, Erin Littlejohn of Cleveland.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mental Health America Licking County, 65 Messimer Drive, Newark, OH 43055.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020