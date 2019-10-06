|
Patricia Ann Moore
Newark - Graveside services for Patricia Anne Moore, 78, of Newark, will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 11 A.M., Tuesday, October 8, 2019, with Chaplain Jeff Smith as celebrant. Prior to the service, friends and family may call at the Reed-Egan Funeral Home, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, from 9:45- 10:45 A.M., Tuesday.
Patricia died at her home on Friday, October 4, 2019. She was born in Newark, Ohio on November 14, 1941 to the late Delbert H. and Mildred M. (Kenna) Laughery.
Patricia worked for many years at Interim Health, and enjoyed working around her home and in her yard.
She will be greatly missed by her brothers Tim (Dianne) Laughery, Charles (Donna) Laughery and Delbert Laughery; sister Sharon (Thomas) McCray; sister-in-law Sharon Laughery; five grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband Brice Moore; son, Christopher Moore; daughter, Pamela Deattley; brother Robert Laughery; sisters Sondra "Sandy" Meier and Lisa Laughery-Huffman; and nephew C. Scott Laughery.
Published in the Advocate on Oct. 6, 2019