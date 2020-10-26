Patricia Ann (Uhrig) Paul
Newark - A funeral service for Patricia Ann "Patsy" (Uhrig) Paul, age 83, of Newark, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, at the Neal Avenue United Methodist Church, 12 Neal Avenue in Newark with Pastor Eva Marie Wolfe officiating. A private burial will be observed by the family at Newark Memorial Gardens. Due to Covid-19 concerns, masks must be worn inside the church and please practice social distancing.
Patricia passed away peacefully on Monday, October 26, 2020. She was born February 13, 1937 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Ernest Russell and Mary Ellen (Thomas) Uhrig in Columbus, Ohio. She grew up at Buckeye Lake, Ohio, making many fond childhood memories and lifelong friends. This included being a member of Mrs. Fletcher's synchronized swim team, where they practiced in the Crystal Pool after the park closed at night. As a teen, Pat worked at Vandergriff's Drive-In as a carhop, where she met a customer in a shiny red convertible that would become her future husband, Thomas George Paul. Upon graduation from Hebron High School, she headed off to Grant Hospital School of Nursing in Columbus and Tom enlisted in the Air Force, serving in Topeka, Kansas in intelligence on the Strategic Air Command base. While home on a leave from the Air Force, Tom and Pat married on December 12, 1956 and they headed back to Kansas to begin their life together. Although she was short of her nursing school graduation, she quickly found employment working for a pediatrician in Topeka. Upon completion of the military service, "Pup" (Tom's pet name for her, derived from her initials Patricia Uhrig Paul) and Tom relocated back to Buckeye Lake to begin their civilian life.
Pat was a remarkable woman with boundless energy who balanced all of her roles as wife, mother, volunteer and servant to others. Over the next busy years, they had four children, enjoying camping with a large group of families and annual trips to Florida to visit family. Pat was strong and independent as well. One fall while Tom was away on a hunting trip to Canada, she decided to take driving lessons and promptly received a ticket for driving the wrong way in front of the police station. She was successful no less in acquiring the license, which allowed her to continue her medical field career working at the Granville Medical Center. She was always the consummate mom, baking cookies at 6 am, sewing beautiful dresses for her daughters, serving as a 4-H leader and shuttling children to after school practices. In 1981, Pat and Tom relocated to Englewood, Florida to be near Tom's mother. They became members of Englewood United Methodist Church and she held leadership roles in a large local quilting club. Pat fulfilled a lifelong dream of completing the nursing degree she began in 1955, graduating as an LPN in May, 1984 at the age of 47 and as an RN in May, 1985. She worked for many years as a nurse in Florida before retiring in 2003. In 2011, she moved to Newark, Ohio where she quickly became active, serving as a hospice volunteer and joining Neal Avenue United Methodist Church, where she served as President and Treasurer for the United Methodist Women, taught Bible study and sang in the choir.
Pat was a master cook and her favorite shopping trip was to the grocery. She shared her love of food, cooking and baking through her servant heart. You were among the very special if you were treated to her famous apple dumplings. She was an excellent seamstress, enjoyed gardening, was an avid reader and had a fierce love of college football, enjoying several games in The Shoe rooting for Ohio State, one in Norman, OK for the University of Oklahoma and one in Waco, TX cheering on Baylor. Most of all, everyone who knew Pat knew her as a faithful woman of God. First and foremost, she was a loving and supportive wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her children and grandchildren, was very proud of them and instilled in them strong values. She enjoyed the big, noisy family get togethers that always included lots of food and games. To say that she was an avid Canasta player is an understatement and you were the lucky one to be her partner. While there were many beautiful facets to Pat's life, she was defined by her love of God and her faith in Christ. We take comfort in knowing that she rests in in Heaven with Him. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts here on earth.
She is predeceased by her parents, Mary Ellen and Ernest, a brother, Thomas Lee Uhrig, husband of 51 years, Thomas George Paul and nephew, Russell Finley Uhrig.
Pat is survived by her siblings, Patrick Uhrig of Enterprise, Alabama; Carolyn (Harry) Arey of Thonotosassa, Florida; and Merrilyn (Carl) Crosson of Brandon, Florida. She is also survived by daughters Sharon (Bill) Miller of Newark; Linda (Jim) Mihalick, of Southlake, Texas; sons Mike (Pam) Paul of Circleville; Jerry (Kristy) Paul of Englewood, Florida; much adored grandchildren Tiffany (Thad) Eveland, Alissa (Jalen Daniels) Miller, Jordan Miller, Alexa (Barrett) Vossler, Meredith Mihalick, Reece Paul, Marcus Paul, Haley (Josh Schlabach) Paul, Elizabeth Paul, Josiah Paul, Jared (Anna) Paul and Lauren Paul; and great-grandchildren Taylor, Trever, Tamryn, Jalen, Kylen, Zavier and Kaelani. She was also blessed with many nieces and nephews.
Memorials can be made to Neal Avenue United Methodist Church, 12 Neal Avenue, Newark, OH 40355.
