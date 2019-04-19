|
Patricia Barstow
Columbus - Patricia Jayne Barstow, 91, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Patricia was born on April 25, 1927 to the late Carroll and Margaret Slupe. Patricia is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Warren Barstow; Brother, Robert Slupe and Sister, Dolores Taylor. Patricia is survived by her Children, Robert McMaster, John (Dorothea) Barstow, Todd Bartow and Kathryn (Jay) Marino; grandchildren and great grandchildren. Patricia is also survived my many family and friends. Special thanks to the staff at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor and the Villas at St. Therese for their exceptional care to Patricia. Family will receive friends Monday, April 22, 2019 5pm-8pm, at Kauber Fraley Funeral Home, 289 S. Main St, Pataskala, Ohio 43062. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 19, 2019