Patricia Cain
Newark - Patricia Blount Cain, 90, of Newark, died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Sunrise of Gahanna Assisted Living. She was born October 9, 1929 in Byesville, OH to the late Carl and Gertrude (Hall) Blount.
Patricia was a member of the Second Presbyterian Church, the Unity Reading Circle, the Monday Talks, and Eastern Star Chapter 305. She enjoyed playing Bridge, spending time with her friends and family, especially treasured the time she spent gathered with her loving family.
She is survived by three children, Susan Jones of Columbus, Timothy (Cathy) Cain of Baltimore, OH, and Rebecca (Anthony) English of Kingsland, GA; nine grandchildren; and fourteen great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Warren "Gene" Cain; sister, Louise Heed; and brother, Jon David Blount
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 11-1 PM at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark, where the funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM with Rev. Todd Tracy officiating. Entombment will follow the service in Newark Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020