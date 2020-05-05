Services
Patricia Cunningham


1941 - 2020
Hebron - Patricia Ann Cunningham, 79, of Hebron, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, at her home following a brief illness. She was born in Outville, April 30, 1941, the daughter of the late Howard and Rachel (Hughes) Darkes. She was a graduate of Granville H.S., class of 1959, and was a homemaker. She enjoyed all things related to her kids and grandkids, and OSU sporting events. She attended Hebron New Life United Methodist Church.

Pat is survived by her children Mike (Laurel) Cunningham of Toboso, Mindy (Chris) Allan of Hebron, Brian (Lori) Cunningham of Pataskala; grandchildren Clint (Brittany) Shepherd, Stephanie (Cale) Snedden, Olivia (Chris) Downs, Amanda (Clarence) Jennings, Jamie (Stephanie) Read, Trey Read, Austin Cunningham, Brittany (Willie) Griffith, Branden Cunningham; great grandchildren Penelope, Gabrielle, Cade, Brynn, Crew, Levi, Gavin, Hallie, Wyatt, Jase, Cooper, Kinsley and Cohwen; her sisters Sherry DeVault and Kay George, several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William, in 2010.

Honoring her wishes, there will be no services at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.

HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Pat and her family.
Published in the Advocate from May 5 to May 6, 2020
