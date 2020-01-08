|
|
Patricia "Patty" Diane Ricket
NEWARK - A funeral service celebrating the life of Patricia "Patty" Diane Ricket, age 71, of Newark, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service with Pastor Gus Andrews, officiating. Burial will follow at Lock Cemetery.
Patty passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital. She was born December 12, 1948 in Mt. Vernon, Ohio to the late Burley J. and Dorthia O. (Eagleston) Quick.
Patty loved being around family and friends. She touched many lives. Patty loved playing cards, marbles and games on her tablet. She loved God and life.
She was employed at Holophane for 40 years then worked for Maxum. She was currently retired enjoying life. She was a kind, loving person that fought many health issues but always seemed to bounce back until God called her home.
She is survived by a son, Jay A. Ricket for Newark; sisters, Rachel A. Fairall of Centerburg , Darlene (Donald) Boyce of Heath and Beckie (Curtis) Osborne of Jr., of Centerburg; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews and a great-great nephew; special friend, Tom Lawrence; two special young men that she considered sons, Gideon Jones and Michael Justice.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by, a sister, Irene O. Edman; and a brother-in-law, William Edward Fairall.
Family and friends may call prior to the service on Saturday from 10-11 a.m. at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Licking Valley Church of Christ, 1578 Dayton Rd. Newark, OH 43055 or a .
Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020