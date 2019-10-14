|
Patricia E. Balka
Utica - Patricia E. Balka, 79 of Utica passed away October 13, 2019 at her home. She was born January 8, 1940 in Columbus to the late James and Thelma (Effinger) Morgan.
She is survived by her children, Thomas (Melinda) Balka of Utica, Jeffrey (Lisa) Balka of Utica and Tonja Balka of Howard; grandchildren, Dustin (Kelly) Balka of Newark, Kylie (Richard) Trimmer of Heath, Dakota Balka of New York, Austin Balka of Heath, Trenton Conley of St. Lousville and Tory Conley of Newark; great-grandchildren, Kennedy and Scarlet Balka and Jensen Trimmer, sisters-in-law, Elaine Walter, Doris Wagner and Annette Wery; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John, sisters Peggy and Shirley.
Pat's request was to have no services, a private celebration of life will be held at a later Date.
The family would like to personally thank Hospice of Central Ohio.
To sign an online guest book, please visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.
Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica is assisting the family with arrangements..
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019