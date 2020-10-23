Patricia Hinger
Newark - Patricia K. Hinger, age 92, of Newark, OH passed away on Fri., Oct. 16, 2020. She was born to the late Herbert W. and Edna (Fulton) Orem on July 7, 1928 in Col., OH. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, France Hinger. Patricia is survived by children, Mike (Arletta) Hinger and Kim (Carl) Draves; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three nieces and one nephew. Service will be held at 12pm on Fri., Oct. 30, 2020 at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 5600 E. Broad St., Col., OH 43213 in the chapel with Pastor Corbin Huffman officiating. Pat's great sense of humor, quick wit and loving personality will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or Hospice of Central Ohio
. For full obituary please go to www.dayfuneralservice.com
.