Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9714
Memorial service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Patricia J. Bush


1937 - 2019
Patricia J. Bush Obituary
Patricia J. Bush

NEWARK -

A memorial service celebrating the life of Patricia J. Bush, 81, of Newark, Ohio, will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, 179 Granville Street, Newark.

Patricia was born in Potsdam, New York, on December 27, 1937 to the late Elmer Charleson and Leona (Logan) Willis. She passed away on May 23, 2019 at Mt. Carmel St. Ann's Hospital in Westerville.

Patricia proudly served her country in the United States Army. Prior to retirement, she was a Technician at the Newark Air Force for over 20 years. She enjoyed spending time outdoors, working cross-word puzzles and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include her children, James M. Garner, David P. (Sheila K.) Garner and Daniel L. (Kendra S.) Garner; sister, Jackie Hoffer; brother, Michael (Marilyn) Willis; grandchildren, Sabrina A. Garner, Alexander J. Garner, David K. (Erica) Garner, Jason L. (Emily) Garner, Patricia K. Garner and Christopher D. (Marissa) Garner; and numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Niles Bush and one grandson, Ryan D. Garner.

Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Patricia or to sign an online guest book.

Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Patricia and her family.
Published in the Advocate on May 26, 2019
