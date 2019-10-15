|
|
Patricia Jane (Reid) Digman Keck
Dayton - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Patricia "Pat" Jane (Reid) Digman Keck, 77, of Dayton, and formerly of Newark, will be held at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 10:30 A.M., Friday, October 18, 2019, with Fr. Edward Keck as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Pat, a parishioner of Incarnation Catholic Church, Dayton, died at the Lincoln Park Manor of Dayton on Monday, October 14, 2019. She was born in Newark, Ohio on October 1, 1942 to the late Lawrence Orlo and Martha Grace (Strosnider) Reid.
Prior to moving to the Dayton area, Pat was a longtime parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church where she volunteered in many capacities, often reminiscing of her days as an Instructor with Sunday CCD and member of the Altar & Rosary Society.
A 1960 graduate of Newark Catholic High School, Pat worked at several local businesses over the years including Newark Transfer and Park National Bank, and retired from State Farm.
She will be greatly missed by her husband William Keck; her sons, Sean (Sue) Digman and Ryan Digman; grandchildren, Emma and Reid Digman; brother, Lawrence "Larry" (Becky) Reid; nieces and nephews; her husband's children, Jennifer (Leo) Rihn, Jill (Scott) Corbett, and Julie Keck; extended grandchildren, Ashley and Leo Rihn, Kyle, Madison, Josh, and Jacob Corbett; as well as many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and their families.
In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her nephew, Devin Reid and her brother-in-law Bernard "Ben" Keck.
Friends and family may call at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 4-7 P.M., Thursday, October 17, 2019, where a Vigil Service will be held at 6:30 P.M., and from 9-10 A.M. Friday, October 18, 2019.
The family requests that memorials in Pat's name be made to the Newark Catholic High School Foundation, 1 Green Wave Drive, Newark, Ohio 43055; Blessed Sacrament Centennial Building Fund, 394 East Main Street, Newark, Ohio 43055; or a .
To share your memory of Pat or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019