Patricia Keith
Newark - Patricia Iola Keith, 70, of Newark, died Friday, June 20, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital. She was born July 20, 1949 in Newark to the late John and Leona (Calkins) McDowell.
Patricia had a caring heart and was always ready for a good and long conversation.
She is survived by her brother, James (Betty) Rutter; nieces, Laura Wickham, Melinda Rutter, and Jamie Rutter; nephew, Dusty Rutter; her beloved cat; and many members of the Calkin family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Keith; and sister, Betty Rutter.
No funeral services will be held.
Published in Advocate from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.