Patricia Keith
1949 - 2020
Patricia Keith

Newark - Patricia Iola Keith, 70, of Newark, died Friday, June 20, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital. She was born July 20, 1949 in Newark to the late John and Leona (Calkins) McDowell.

Patricia had a caring heart and was always ready for a good and long conversation.

She is survived by her brother, James (Betty) Rutter; nieces, Laura Wickham, Melinda Rutter, and Jamie Rutter; nephew, Dusty Rutter; her beloved cat; and many members of the Calkin family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Keith; and sister, Betty Rutter.

No funeral services will be held.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com






Published in Advocate from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
