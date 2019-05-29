Services
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
59 N 5th Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9864
Calling hours
Thursday, May 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
59 N 5th Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
59 N 5th Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Patricia L. Malherbe Obituary
Patricia L. Malherbe

Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Patricia L. Malherbe, age 80, of Newark will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 31, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service. Burial will follow at Newark Memorial Gardens.

Patricia passed away Saturday, May 26, 2019 at Altercare North Newark. She was born February 26, 1939 in Newark, Ohio to the late John B. and Mildred (Frischen) Bryson.

To Patricia family was her priority in life. She leaves behind her significant friend and companion of over 25 years, Robert "Bob" Meyers; five children, Debbie (Ron) Henderson, Vicki (Bill) Mays, Robbie Bryson, Melissa (Todd Kidd) Bailey, and Vincent Malherbe; 14 grandchildren, Buddy, Brandon, Kim, Jackie, Phillip, Shelby, Brittany, Olivia, Josie, Elton, Bregan, Vinnie, Audrey and Jason; 15 great-grandchildren, Emma, Bennett, Hendrix, Abbey, Caden, Whitney, K.J., Emersyn, Wyatt, Keeley, Rowan, Luke, Riley, Vladimir and Reese; siblings, John Bryson, Larry Bryson and Lynn Moore; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elton Malherbe in 1993; three siblings, Barb Collins, Kay Bryson and David Bryson.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, May 30, from 5-7 p.m. at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Dr SW, Heath, OH 43056.

Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in the Advocate on May 29, 2019
