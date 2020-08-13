1/1
Patricia L. Mattern
1938 - 2020
Patricia L. Mattern

Heath - Patricia L. Mattern, 81, of Heath, formerly of Cadiz, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center of Hospice of Central Ohio in Newark, Ohio. Pat was born December 19, 1938 in Cadiz, Ohio a daughter of the late Harold and Edna M. Hunt Wilson.

She was a long time member of the Presbyterian Church of Cadiz and a current member of the First Presbyterian Church of Newark.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Graves.

Surviving are her husband, John E. Mattern; 2 sons: Marc (Carla) Mattern of Clearwater, Florida and John (Dawn Rabl) Mattern of Portage, Wisconsin; 2 daughters: Cheryl (Steve) Tartaglione, of Northfield Center, Ohio and Lisa (Eric) Marinacci of Heath, Ohio; 5 grandchildren: Jeremy (Ashley), Caitlin, Kenzie, Kylie, and Caden; and 3 Great grandchildren: Henry, Rose, and Hazel.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place at Cadiz Union Cemetery. Arrangements by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.

She will forever be missed by her family.




Published in Advocate from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
