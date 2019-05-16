Services
Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home
201 Newark Road
Mount Vernon, OH 43050
(740) 393-1076
Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Kokosing Nature Preserve
10620 Quarry Chapel Rd
Gambier, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Deering
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Mary Deering


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Mary Deering Obituary
Patricia Mary Deering

Newark - Patricia Mary Deering, 57, of Newark passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at home with her loving husband, Keith by her side. She was born in Columbus on March 9, 1962 to the late John Louis and Loretta Rose (Frankenberg) Deering.

Pat was the Farm Land Preservation Coordinator for the Licking County Soil and Water Conservation District. She participated in the Big Sister Program in Franklin County. Pat was on the Board of the Licking Land Trust, COLT, and CASA of Franklin County. She was an amateur Naturalist. Pat had a great love for the outdoors. She enjoyed gardening, watching and photographing birds and just being in nature.

Pat is survived by her husband, Keith Ward; siblings, James (Cheri) Deering, Kathryn Deering, John Deering and Gerald (Lori) Deering; nieces, Alivia, Alyssa and Savannah; nephews, Jacob, Aaron and Joey; and many friends.

In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her brother, Jeffrey Deering.

A returning to nature service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Kokosing Nature Preserve, 10620 Quarry Chapel Rd, Gambier, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made in Pat's memory to the Cornelia de Lange Syndrome Foundation, 302 West Main St., #100, Avon, Connecticut 06001.

To share a memory or send an expression of sympathy to the family visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home in Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Patricia Mary Deering.
Published in the Advocate on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home
Download Now