Patricia Mary Deering
Newark - Patricia Mary Deering, 57, of Newark passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at home with her loving husband, Keith by her side. She was born in Columbus on March 9, 1962 to the late John Louis and Loretta Rose (Frankenberg) Deering.
Pat was the Farm Land Preservation Coordinator for the Licking County Soil and Water Conservation District. She participated in the Big Sister Program in Franklin County. Pat was on the Board of the Licking Land Trust, COLT, and CASA of Franklin County. She was an amateur Naturalist. Pat had a great love for the outdoors. She enjoyed gardening, watching and photographing birds and just being in nature.
Pat is survived by her husband, Keith Ward; siblings, James (Cheri) Deering, Kathryn Deering, John Deering and Gerald (Lori) Deering; nieces, Alivia, Alyssa and Savannah; nephews, Jacob, Aaron and Joey; and many friends.
In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her brother, Jeffrey Deering.
A returning to nature service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Kokosing Nature Preserve, 10620 Quarry Chapel Rd, Gambier, OH.
Memorial contributions may be made in Pat's memory to the Cornelia de Lange Syndrome Foundation, 302 West Main St., #100, Avon, Connecticut 06001.
Published in the Advocate on May 16, 2019