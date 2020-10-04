Patricia Mary Yost
NEWARK - A Celebration of Life service for Patricia Mary Yost, 69, of Newark, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Cornerstone Church, with Pastor Brad Kittle officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the church, 4905 Jacksontown Rd., Heath, Ohio 43056, and 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday prior to the service. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and social distance.
Pat passed away October 2, 2020, at Licking Memorial Hospital. She was born July 3, 1951, in Dayton, OH, to the late Stephen and Geneva (White) Fedo.
Pat was a unit clerk at Nationwide Children's Hospital. She was very active in several churches for the last 44 years, where she was active in children's ministries. She loved the outdoors, camping, and traveling with her husband Rod in their fifth wheel as they volunteered at various state parks. Pat was a devout Christian who loved the Lord and wanted others to know the Lord as well.
She is survived by her husband, Rod Yost; children, Becky (Ed) Fillipih of PA and Dave (Jen) Yost of VA; sisters, Nancy (Tom) Pemberton of NC and Carol (Tony) Weaver of NC; grandchildren, Nicolas and Olivia Yost and Katie and Andrew Fillipih, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
