Patricia Milbaugh
Lancaster - In Memory - Patricia Milbaugh (1/19/1930 - 6/13/2020)
The light of the world became a little dimmer with the passing of Patricia "Patty" Milbaugh. How can anyone sum up a life of 90 years so well lived? You can always start with the facts.
She was originally born Patricia Geiger on January 19, 1930 in Millersport to parents Carroll and Leota. A natural to the farm life, Patty loved showing off he prize animals at various 4H functions. As a teen, she became an accomplished trumpet player in marching bands and the orchestra.
Long before it was commonplace, Patty set out to find and build a career of her own. She joined the secretarial pool at the Anchor Hocking Corp. While it may have been enough to get by on youth and beauty, she applied her talents and worked her way up to the position of executive secretary. She would then join the Ohio University Lancaster Campus. She would stay with the university, retiring after 23 years, earning the respect and admiration of everyone she would work with during this time.
Lancaster became the place she would establish and raise her family. As Patty continued her career, she married William Milbaugh, a machinist, and gave birth to two sons. A devoted mother, William Jr. and James both remember Patty as a constant source of unconditional love and non-judgmental acceptance. She taught both of them, by example, that kindness is a profoundly powerful concept, and that the feelings of others matter. She kept her family together through all the changes the years brought.
With the passing of her husband after a long illness. Patty would have to build a new life around her other relationships and her many interests. An avid gardener, she enjoyed sharing the beauty of her plants with other flower lovers. Patty was especially proud of her Rhododendrons, Azaleas, and Day Lilies. She loved bird-watching and collecting antiques. She enjoyed bluegrass, country music concerts, and especially OSU basketball.
Throughout her adult life, she was a dedicated member of community organizations: a lifetime member of The Greater Buckeye Lake Historical Society; a lifetime member of the Licking Valley Coon Hunters Association; a member of Olivedale Senior Citizens; and a frequent supporter of preservation projects for the grandstand at the Lancaster fairgrounds and for Lancaster glassware.
Yes, these are the facts of a life. Yet, no amount of such facts could completely explain the truly wonderful person Patty was. Her neighbors, colleagues and friends loved her unfailing optimism, her kindness and compassion, her zest of life, and her wicked sense of humor. In short, she was a class act and a source of joy to all around her. There will never be another Patty; The world was fortunate to find even the one.
Patricia Milbaugh is preceded in death by her parents Carroll and Leota; and her husband, William Milbaugh, Sr. She is survived by her sister, Carolyn Dupler of Millersport; Her half-brother Neil Hall of Newark, Ohio; Sons William Jr. and James; Daughters-in-Law, Inna and Cindy; Grand-children Zhanna, Laine and Brent; and several nieces and nephews.
The grieving family wishes at this time to thank the Ohio Health Home Hospice team for their professionalism, care and support they provided.
Friends may call at the Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home, 436 North Broad Street in Lancaster on Thursday, June 18th, 2020 from 2PM-4PM & 6PM-8PM. A private service will be held at the Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home. Her final resting place will be at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Lancaster. Her funeral will be live streamed through the Halteman-Fett & Dyer facebook page. Anyone wanting a digital file of the funeral can request it through her son Bill at wmilbaug@columbus.rr.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the Lancaster Salvation Army Samaritan Center. The Samaritan Center is very well known for the exemplary job they do especially their elder day care program. Please visit www.haltemanfettdyer.com to extend condolences to the family.
Lancaster - In Memory - Patricia Milbaugh (1/19/1930 - 6/13/2020)
The light of the world became a little dimmer with the passing of Patricia "Patty" Milbaugh. How can anyone sum up a life of 90 years so well lived? You can always start with the facts.
She was originally born Patricia Geiger on January 19, 1930 in Millersport to parents Carroll and Leota. A natural to the farm life, Patty loved showing off he prize animals at various 4H functions. As a teen, she became an accomplished trumpet player in marching bands and the orchestra.
Long before it was commonplace, Patty set out to find and build a career of her own. She joined the secretarial pool at the Anchor Hocking Corp. While it may have been enough to get by on youth and beauty, she applied her talents and worked her way up to the position of executive secretary. She would then join the Ohio University Lancaster Campus. She would stay with the university, retiring after 23 years, earning the respect and admiration of everyone she would work with during this time.
Lancaster became the place she would establish and raise her family. As Patty continued her career, she married William Milbaugh, a machinist, and gave birth to two sons. A devoted mother, William Jr. and James both remember Patty as a constant source of unconditional love and non-judgmental acceptance. She taught both of them, by example, that kindness is a profoundly powerful concept, and that the feelings of others matter. She kept her family together through all the changes the years brought.
With the passing of her husband after a long illness. Patty would have to build a new life around her other relationships and her many interests. An avid gardener, she enjoyed sharing the beauty of her plants with other flower lovers. Patty was especially proud of her Rhododendrons, Azaleas, and Day Lilies. She loved bird-watching and collecting antiques. She enjoyed bluegrass, country music concerts, and especially OSU basketball.
Throughout her adult life, she was a dedicated member of community organizations: a lifetime member of The Greater Buckeye Lake Historical Society; a lifetime member of the Licking Valley Coon Hunters Association; a member of Olivedale Senior Citizens; and a frequent supporter of preservation projects for the grandstand at the Lancaster fairgrounds and for Lancaster glassware.
Yes, these are the facts of a life. Yet, no amount of such facts could completely explain the truly wonderful person Patty was. Her neighbors, colleagues and friends loved her unfailing optimism, her kindness and compassion, her zest of life, and her wicked sense of humor. In short, she was a class act and a source of joy to all around her. There will never be another Patty; The world was fortunate to find even the one.
Patricia Milbaugh is preceded in death by her parents Carroll and Leota; and her husband, William Milbaugh, Sr. She is survived by her sister, Carolyn Dupler of Millersport; Her half-brother Neil Hall of Newark, Ohio; Sons William Jr. and James; Daughters-in-Law, Inna and Cindy; Grand-children Zhanna, Laine and Brent; and several nieces and nephews.
The grieving family wishes at this time to thank the Ohio Health Home Hospice team for their professionalism, care and support they provided.
Friends may call at the Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home, 436 North Broad Street in Lancaster on Thursday, June 18th, 2020 from 2PM-4PM & 6PM-8PM. A private service will be held at the Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home. Her final resting place will be at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Lancaster. Her funeral will be live streamed through the Halteman-Fett & Dyer facebook page. Anyone wanting a digital file of the funeral can request it through her son Bill at wmilbaug@columbus.rr.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the Lancaster Salvation Army Samaritan Center. The Samaritan Center is very well known for the exemplary job they do especially their elder day care program. Please visit www.haltemanfettdyer.com to extend condolences to the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.