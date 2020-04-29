|
|
Patricia Miller
Hebron - Patricia Ann Miller 79, of Hebron, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Columbus following a brief illness. Born: January 21, 1941 in Newark, Ohio, to Fred C. Keller and Gertrude F. (Wolverton) Keller, both deceased.
Married for 58 years to Walter D. Miller, of Hebron, Ohio,
Children: Two daughters Beth A. Walters, of Hebron, (husband Scott is deceased) and Mary A. Miller, of Westerville, Ohio, (fiancée, Terrell Stephens). A son, Scott Alan Miller, died in 1971.
Grandchildren: Joshua Alan Walters (Kara) and Christina M. Scheiderich (Victor).
Great grandchildren: Ariana and Dany Walters, of Hebron, Ohio. Christina is expecting a third great grandchild, in June.
Patricia (Pat) was a resident of Hebron since 1965. She operated Miller's Craft Shop for about 10 years before becoming a realtor. She was associated with the Century 21 Pataskala office and the Heath and Buckeye Lake offices of HER Realtors. She was a member of the million dollar sales club, and former Licking Co. Realtor of the year.
Pat was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church for over 60 years and was a member of the choir and a past member of the Altar and Rosary Society.
Former active member of Buckeye Belles, and supporter of The Singing Buckeyes and The Buckeye Invitational. She was also an active member of the Hebron Lioness and Lions Club, serving as Treasurer for many years.
Due to the current pandemic there will be no visitation. A memorial mass will be held at a later date, depending on the lifting of bans on public gatherings.
Pat will be inurned in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Newark, Ohio.
The family prefers that memorial contributions be directed to the Hebron Baby Pantry, Building Fund, c/o Hebron New Life Church, P.O. Box 459, Hebron, Ohio 43025.
HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Hebron, is honored to care for Pat and the Miller family.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020