|
|
Patricia Ours
Hebron - Funeral services, celebrating the life of Patricia Ann Ours, 83, of Hebron, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, in the chapel of The Kirkersville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, with Pastor Tina Black as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Kirkersville Cemetery.
Pat peacefully passed away on Friday evening, October 18, 2019, at her home, with her daughters at her side. She was born May 27, 1936, in Zanesville, the daughter of the late Charles C. and Gladys R. (Swain) Schofield. She was a graduate of Lash High School, class of 1954, and had a long career as fiscal officer in Union Township and Licking Co. Recorders office.
An active member of the Hebron community, she was a member of the Hebron Christian Church, Hebron Lions Club and the Linets at Lime Material in Zanesville.
She is survived by her daughters Paula Greene, Lisa Shelly (Debbie Carr) and Carla (Eric) Pennington; her step-sons Rex (Lisa) and Steve (Debbie) Ours; her grandsons Zac and Ian; step grandchildren Angela, Troy and Nicholas; seven step- great grandchildren, her sister Joan Hunter, great niece Jetta Massie and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her first husband Lester J. Shelly, her second husband Art Ours; her step daughter Theresa Ours and her brothers Charles Jr. and Robert Schofield.
The family prefers that memorial contributions be directed to the Licking Co Health Department's SASS program (Breast Cancer Survivor Support) online at lcsass.org or at 675 Price Road, Newark Ohio 43055.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Mom's own personal angels: Mt. Carmel Hospice and their Nurses Deidra Smith and Maggie Greene. Caregivers Polly Daugherty, Cheryl Maslowski, Carol Perky and Carry Yerian.
Friends may call at the funeral home, 285 East Main Street in Kirkersville, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, from 6 until 8 pm, and again on Wednesday Morning from 10:30 a.m. until time of the funeral services at 11:00 a.m.
HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Pat and her family.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019