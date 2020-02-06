|
Patricia Skeese
Frazeysburg - Patricia L. Skeese, 74, of Newark, Ohio died Wednesday morning, January 29, 2020 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.
Born May 3, 1945 in Hanover, Ohio she was a daughter of the late George and Louise (Fitzgerald) Henderson and was a 1963 graduate of Licking Valley High School. She was a retired caregiver from the Mt. Vernon Developmental Center. Previously she had been a beautician and an employee of the Newark Air Force Base. Patricia was a member of the Perryton Church of Christ and she loved being with her grandchildren.
Surviving are three sons, Heath (Carol) Skeese of Frazeysburg, Shawn (Valerie) Skeese of Westerville, Ohio and Chad Skeese of Newark; four grandchildren, Madison Skeese, Kaylin Skeese, Jaden Skeese and Cate Skeese; one brother, Jeff (Ann) Henderson of Granville, Ohio; one sister, Virginia Vance of Newark and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Marjorie Whited.
There will be no calling hours.
A family graveside funeral service was held Monday, February 3, 2020 at Perryton Cemetery with Minister William Meaige officiating.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020