|
|
Patricia Williams
Newark - A private funeral service will be held for Patricia D. Williams, 83 of Newark. Burial will be at Newark Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Williams died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Altercare of Newark, South. She was born March 4, 1937 in Newark to the late Charles and Jacqueline (Ross) Freeman. A 1955 graduate of Newark High School, Mrs. Williams worked as a greeter and cashier at WalMart for 14 years. She enjoyed shopping, collecting Longaberger Baskets and she loved to gamble; especially trips to Las Vegas. She also loved cats.
Survivors include her children, Charles (Marlene) Williams of Heath, Carl (LeAnn) Williams of Utica and Debbie (Douglas) Nance of St. Louisville; grandchildren, Shawn (Rebecca) Williams, Crystal (Tyler) Collins, Kayleigh (Josh) Roberts, Garrett Williams and Nathaniel Williams; and 4 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by and infant son, Patrick Williams.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Absolute Hospice Foundation, 7171 Keck Park Circle, North Canton, OH 44720.
VENSIL & CHUTE FUNERAL HOME - NEWARK CHAPEL has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020