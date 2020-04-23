Services
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
For more information about
Patricia Williams
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Williams Obituary
Patricia Williams

Newark - A private funeral service will be held for Patricia D. Williams, 83 of Newark. Burial will be at Newark Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Williams died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Altercare of Newark, South. She was born March 4, 1937 in Newark to the late Charles and Jacqueline (Ross) Freeman. A 1955 graduate of Newark High School, Mrs. Williams worked as a greeter and cashier at WalMart for 14 years. She enjoyed shopping, collecting Longaberger Baskets and she loved to gamble; especially trips to Las Vegas. She also loved cats.

Survivors include her children, Charles (Marlene) Williams of Heath, Carl (LeAnn) Williams of Utica and Debbie (Douglas) Nance of St. Louisville; grandchildren, Shawn (Rebecca) Williams, Crystal (Tyler) Collins, Kayleigh (Josh) Roberts, Garrett Williams and Nathaniel Williams; and 4 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by and infant son, Patrick Williams.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Absolute Hospice Foundation, 7171 Keck Park Circle, North Canton, OH 44720.

VENSIL & CHUTE FUNERAL HOME - NEWARK CHAPEL has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -