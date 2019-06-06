|
|
Patrick Gangwer
Granville - Patrick D. Gangwer, 41, of Granville, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus. He was born in 1978 in Fremont, Ohio.
Patrick was one of a kind with his infectious smile, boisterous sense of humor, and passion for adventure. He loved the outdoors fishing, backpacking, and hunting. He was an awesome cook and voracious reader. A man of many hats, his career path began as a firefighter, EMT/paramedic, registered nurse, to being a COTC instructor until most recently Head Brewer at Three Tigers in Granville with a history of award-winning brews. He enjoyed playing the drums and engaging in good debates, namely why the Bengals were the #1 team. He was a loyal friend, loving husband, and wonderful father.
In addition to his mother, Linda Havens, surviving are his wife of 20 years, Lisa C. (Wethington) Gangwer; and children, Robert F., Rhayan S, and Norah M. of the home.
A private family memorial service will be held. A public celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.
Contributions may be made to the family, c/o McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home, P.O. Box 185, Granville, OH 43023.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com where a complete obituary is available.
Published in the Advocate on June 6, 2019