Patrick John Francis Kelley
NEWARK - A visitation for Patrick John Francis Kelley, 71, of Newark, will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark.
Patrick, owner of Kelley & Associates, passed away March 9, 2020, at his residence. He was born August 8, 1948, in Michigan City, IN, to the late Francis and Loretta (Dolzal) Kelley.
Patrick was a graduate of St. Mary's High School and received his bachelor's degree in architecture from Ball State University. He was a past president of the Newark City School Board and past president of Kiwanis. His life's passion was architecture, his pets, and his family. He greatly valued being a part of the community and serving the Newark area as an architect for over 40 years.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara J. (Scotland) Kelley; daughter, Sarah (Kevin) Simpson of Westerville; grandchildren, Jonah, Eliot, Scout, and River, and sisters-in-law, Janet (Karl) Tucker of MD and Sue (Charlie) Curtis of VA.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Licking County Humane Society.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020