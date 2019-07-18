Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
Patsy Warrick


1938 - 2019
Patsy Warrick Obituary
Patsy Warrick

Newark - Patsy I. Warrick, age 80, of Newark, passed away at the Selma Markowitz Care Center on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. She was born on July 15, 1938 to the late Glen and Virginia (Hays) Devine in Flushing, OH.

A funeral service will be held at 10am on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Brucker - Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH 43055. Services will be officiated by Pastor Wally McLaughlin and burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 2-4pm and 6-8pm on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the funeral home and 9-10 am on Saturday before funeral service.

Patsy was a long-time member of First Baptist Church and was a poll worker for the Licking County Election Board for numerous years. She loved spending time with her family and will be dearly missed.

Patsy is survived by her children, James B. Warrick of Kirksville, MO and Valerie W. (Bob) Norris of Hebron, OH; 3 grandchildren, James (Valerie) Norris, Gregory (Allison) Norris, and Meranda (Andrew Jarvi) Robertson; 9 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Patsy is preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Warrick; sister, Evaline Kirkpatrick; and daughter-in-law, Angela Warrick.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, OH 43058 or to Vertical 196 Mission, 196 S S 5th St, Newark, OH 43055.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on July 18, 2019
