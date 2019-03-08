|
Patty Ann Mitchell
NEWARK -
A memorial service celebrating the life of Patty Ann Mitchell, 55, of Newark, will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service with Pastor Anthony Peyton officiating. Family and friends may call at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street, Newark, one hour prior to the memorial service on Sunday, from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Patty was born in Columbus, Ohio on July 25, 1963 to the late James C. and Ruth Ann (Laughlin) Dailey. She passed away at her residence on March 5, 2019.
Patty enjoyed crocheting, coloring, word search puzzles, but most important in her life was the time she spent with her loving family, friends and her dogs.
Survivors include her children, Joseph M. (Kendra) Burtnett; Kat (Greg) Burtnett, Erica Mitchell, Jessica (Derrick) Mitchell and Jodi (Marshall) Lynn; 15 grandchildren; and a host of friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Mitchell in 2010.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Patty to the Licking County Coalition of Care, 105 Jefferson Street, Newark, Ohio 43055.
