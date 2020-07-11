Patty J. Campbell
Millersport - A private family memorial service for Patty J. Campbell, 81 of Millersport will be held Wednesday July 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Newark Memorial Gardens 4244 Marion Road NE with Pastor Scott Campbell officiating.
Patty the last of eight children passed away Thursday July 9, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born March 28, 1939 in Licking County to Joseph and Wanda (Holtsberry) Sandbrink.
She grew up on Buckeye Lake. She was a good cook and especially skilled in preparing and catching bluegill. She was very involved in her children's activities. She was a member of the Buckeye Lake V.F.W. #1388 Ladies Auxiliary. Patty enjoyed traveling to the Great Smoky Mountains and wintering in N. Ft. Myers for many years. She was very committed to the Front Porch Swing Association.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jerry L. Campbell, whom she married on August 7, 1956; daughter, Lisa Wiseman of Heath; sons, Steve (Pam) Campbell, Scott (Caralee) Campbell all of Newark; grandchildren, Stephen (Mariam) Campbell, Denise Campbell, Morgan (Adam) Sunkle all of Newark, Matt (Jenni Mitchell) Wiseman of Pataskala, Caitlin (Clayton) Edwards of Chicago, Cydney (Robert) Brewer of Dayton; great-grandchildren, Clark Edwards, Zachary Campbell, Ainsley Brewer; several nieces, nephews and Pepper, the family dog.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by an infant son, Charles Joseph Campbell; son-in-law, Mark Wiseman; granddaughter, Andrea Wiseman and seven siblings.
The family requests memorial contributions to St. Jude's Research Hospital or Hospice of Central Ohio
