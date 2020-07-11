1/1
Patty J. Campbell
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patty J. Campbell

Millersport - A private family memorial service for Patty J. Campbell, 81 of Millersport will be held Wednesday July 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Newark Memorial Gardens 4244 Marion Road NE with Pastor Scott Campbell officiating.

Patty the last of eight children passed away Thursday July 9, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born March 28, 1939 in Licking County to Joseph and Wanda (Holtsberry) Sandbrink.

She grew up on Buckeye Lake. She was a good cook and especially skilled in preparing and catching bluegill. She was very involved in her children's activities. She was a member of the Buckeye Lake V.F.W. #1388 Ladies Auxiliary. Patty enjoyed traveling to the Great Smoky Mountains and wintering in N. Ft. Myers for many years. She was very committed to the Front Porch Swing Association.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jerry L. Campbell, whom she married on August 7, 1956; daughter, Lisa Wiseman of Heath; sons, Steve (Pam) Campbell, Scott (Caralee) Campbell all of Newark; grandchildren, Stephen (Mariam) Campbell, Denise Campbell, Morgan (Adam) Sunkle all of Newark, Matt (Jenni Mitchell) Wiseman of Pataskala, Caitlin (Clayton) Edwards of Chicago, Cydney (Robert) Brewer of Dayton; great-grandchildren, Clark Edwards, Zachary Campbell, Ainsley Brewer; several nieces, nephews and Pepper, the family dog.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by an infant son, Charles Joseph Campbell; son-in-law, Mark Wiseman; granddaughter, Andrea Wiseman and seven siblings.

The family requests memorial contributions to St. Jude's Research Hospital or Hospice of Central Ohio.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com

The Newark chapel of VENSIL & CHUTE FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Newark Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes Newark Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved