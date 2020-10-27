Patty J. Conaway
Heath - Patty J. Conaway, 82, of Heath passed away on October 26, 2020 at Flint Ridge Nursing Home. She was born on April 6, 1938 in Ironton to the late John O. and Charlene (Sites) Wilds.
Patty was a member of the Hebron Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed sewing, swimming, fishing and going to her grandchildren's ball games.
She is survived by her son, William "Bob" (Kristin) Conaway; grandchildren, Caleb Michael Conaway and Travis John Conaway; brother-in-law, Bob L. Conaway; sister-in-law, Becky Conaway; niece, Stacy Lynn Conaway; and several cousins.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William A. Conaway.
A private memorial service will be held at Brucker-Kishler Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hebron Church of the Nazarene, P.O. Box 1466, Hebron, OH 43025 or Hospice of Central Ohio
, P.O. Box 0430, Newark, OH 43058-0430.
