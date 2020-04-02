|
|
Paul C. Ferry
HEATH - A private graveside service will be held at Newark Memorial Gardens for Paul C. Ferry, 84, of Heath, who passed away on April 1, 2020 at his residence while surrounded by his loving family. Pastor Stan Tinon will officiate. Paul was born in Newark, Ohio on November 27, 1935 to the late Goldie (McMannis) Ferry.
Paul proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Prior to retirement, he was a computer programmer with the Newark Air Force base for 27 years. He enjoyed working on cars and watching football, but most important in his life, was the time he spent with his family and friends.
Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Delores A. (Wozniak) Ferry, whom he married March 5, 1955; daughters, LeAnn Ford, Susan (Mark) Miller and Paula (Randy) Taylor; grandchildren, Bethany (Travis) White, Michael Ford, Keisha Miller, Dylan Miller, Tanner Taylor, Nicholas Taylor and Zachary Taylor; great grandchildren, Caleb White, Cooper White and Capri Miller; sister, Barbara Campbell; brother, Charles (Linda) Ferry; sisters-in-law, Shirley Ferry and Molly Smith; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by sisters, Marilyn Stewart and Janet Belcher; brothers, Roy Ferry and Rob Ferry; and infant sister, Deanna Ferry.
A memorial service, celebrating the life of Paul, will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Paul to Catholic Social Services or to Foundation For Hospice of Central Ohio.
Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Paul or to sign an online guest book.
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Paul and his family.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020