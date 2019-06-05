|
Paul Carlton Bormann
Newark - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Paul Carlton Bormann, 78, of Newark, will be held at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 10:30 A.M., Friday, June 7, 2019, with Fr. Jonathan Wilson as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Paul, a parishioner of the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, died at Select Specialty Hospital of Newark on Monday, June 3, 2019. He was born in Rome, N.Y. on April 20, 1941, to the late Carlton H. and Elizabeth (Meyer) Bormann Sr.
A 1961 graduate of Newark Catholic High School, Paul served with the Ohio National Guard and retired as a metallurgist from Kaiser Aluminum where he was a member of the United Steel Workers Union #341. He was also a member of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum, and benefactor member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
Known for his jovial spirit and sense of humor, Paul would often greet others with a big smile and boisterous laugh. He was an avid baseball enthusiast and a loyal lifetime fan of the New York Yankees. He loved to travel, and often went to the Yankee spring training camps and especially enjoyed the Hall of Fame weekends in Cooperstown, New York.
One of the most memorable trips for Paul that he often reminisced about was the time he drove home from Oregon after a River Cruise with Trudie in a Nissan Convertible with his friend Preston Cunningham.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 18 years, Trudie (Palmer) Bormann; his brother, Fred (Wilda) Bormann; his family of the heart, Bill (Terri) Rogers; special brother-in-law Tom (Val) Glancy; honorary family, Tina Frischen and Don Frischen; and longtime dear friends, Gene and Carol Sanor; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his brother, Carlton Bormann Jr.; and William (Lois) Rogers, whom Paul lived with for many years.
Friends and family may call at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 4-7 P.M., Thursday, June 6, 2019, where a Vigil Service will be held at 6:30 P.M.
To embrace Paul's legacy and his love of baseball and sports, it is his family's request that those attending the calling hours or Funeral Mass dress casually, wearing a shirt or jersey devoted to your favorite sport team.
To share your memory of Paul, or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com
Published in the Advocate from June 5 to June 6, 2019