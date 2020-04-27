|
|
Paul D. Palumbo
Utica - Paul D. Palumbo, 56, of Utica passed away on April 24, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 4, 1964 in Chillicothe to H. John Palumbo and the late Shirley A. (Witherell) Palumbo.
Paul was a member of the Utica Sertoma, Utica Historical Society Trustee, Ice Cream Festival Chairman for 18 years and the Bicentennial Committee. Paul helped and talked to everyone around town. He loved everyone he knew as we all loved him.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his loving wife, Taunya (Wright) Palumbo; children, Phillip and Kamaya Palumbo; sister and brother-in-law, Teresa and William Atkins; brother, Michael Palumbo; nieces and nephews, Nicole (Steve) Chaffin, Shannon Atkins, Chad (Rachel) Palumbo, Nathan (Kayla) Palumbo, Shawn Palumbo, Tara Palumbo, Felicia (Thomas) Campbell and Jennifer Palumbo; and several great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his brother, Anthony Palumbo.
A graveside service will be held at 1pm on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at South Lawn Cemetery, Utica with Pastor Jason Snyder officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Palumbo family, c/o Law-Baker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 456, Utica, OH, 43080
To sign an online guestbook please visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com. Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020