|
|
Paul E. Myers, Sr.
Hebron - A funeral service celebrating the life of Paul E. Myers, Sr., age 85, of Hebron, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, at the Kirkersville Chapel of Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service. Burial will take place in Kirkersville Cemetery where military honors will be observed by the Licking County Veterans Alliance. Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, June 3, at the funeral home, 285 East Main Street in Kirkersville.
Paul was born April 8, 1934 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Albert and Ethel (Brady) Myers. He passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
Paul was a farmer for most of his life and retired from the Ohio 70/37 Truck Stop where he had been employed for 20 years. Paul loved John Deere farm equipment and driving his trucks and was very handy at fixing his equipment. He enjoyed going out to eat and his favorite place to go was the Aladdin Restaurant in Granville. Paul was known to always have a Doberman and over the years he named them all the same, "Dobie".
Paul will be greatly missed by his son, Paul, Jr.; daughter, Linda (Doug) Miller; grandchildren, Nicholas (Erika) Miller and Nathan (Grace) Miller; great-grandchildren, Kathryn, Garret, McKenzie and Owen; step-children, Karyn Brandon, Steve Barber and Terry Barber; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, David Myers; four brothers; and a step-son, Tim Barber.
Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Paul or to sign an online guest book.
Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service in Kirkersville is honored to care for Paul and the Myers family.
Published in the Advocate on June 2, 2019