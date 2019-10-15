|
|
Paul Edward Wiley
Baltimore - A funeral service celebrating the life of Paul Edward Wiley, age 85, of Baltimore, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, at the Kirkersville Chapel of Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service with Pastor Wes Humble officiating. Burial will take place in Union Evangelical Cemetery in Baltimore. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, October 18, at the funeral home, 285 East Main Street in Kirkersville.
Paul was born December 15, 1933 in New Boston, Ohio. He passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Danbury Senior Living in Columbus. Paul was a tool maker and had been employed with Rockwell, Boeing and McDonnell Douglas, from which he retired. He attended Jersey Baptist Church and was a member of the YMCA in Pataskala. Paul enjoyed restoring old cars and was very proud of his 1955 Crown Victoria for which he won several awards. He was a Mr. Fix It and was known to say that if you stare at something long enough, you'll figure it out. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed playing cards in recent years with Mark and Jennifer.
He is survived by seven children, Pamela K. Taylor of Baltimore, Diane Lynn Wiley of Pataskala, Paula Ann (Matthew) Beal of Millersport, Mark E. (Jennifer) Wiley of Baltimore, Lori Marie Thompson of Pataskala, Roger Allen (Christine) Wiley of Baltimore and Karen Beth (Chad) Moyer of Pataskala; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Annetta Bricker of Portsmouth and Patty (Gary) Mader of Groveport; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Flora (Miller) Wiley; his beloved wife, Doris Ann Wiley, whom he married April 14, 1956 and who preceded him in death on December 2, 2007; a brother, Don Wiley; and two sisters, Edna Jenkins and Donna Belle Bailey.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019