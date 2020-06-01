Paul J. Yanka
Newark - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Paul J. Yanka, 83, of Newark, will be held at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 10:00 A.M., Thursday, June 4, 2020, with Fr. Anthony Lonzo as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery with military honors provided by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
Paul, a United States Army Veteran, died at Mt. Carmel East Hospital on Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was born in New Washington, Ohio on March 25, 1937, to the late Joseph and May (Brodt) Yanka.
Paul was retired from Holpohane where he worked for 40 years. He was a longtime parishioner of the Church of the Blessed Sacrament and was very devoted to his Catholic faith.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 60 years, Antionette "Toni" (Molino) Yanka; his sons, Bob (Kendra) Yanka, Dave (Amy) Yanka, Pete (AnnEve) Yanka, and Tom (Jessica) Yanka; 11 grandchildren, Amanda (Ryan), Beth, Jennifer (Frank), Elizabeth, Joseph (Maggie), Tyler, Madison, Aidan, Abigail, Sophia, and Jackson; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Ann; sister-in-law, Mary; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Mary Yanka; brothers, Jim and Thomas; and sisters, Lois and Mary.
Friends and family may call at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 4-7 P.M. Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 394 E. Main Street, Newark, Ohio 43055.
To share your memory of Paul or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in Advocate from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.