Paul L. Grigsby
Newark - Funeral services celebrating the life of Paul L. Grigsby, 88, of Newark, will be held at the Reed-Egan Funeral Home, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 10 A.M., Friday, May 11, 2019, with Fr. David Sizemore as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery with military honors provided by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
Paul, a Newark High School graduate, died at his home on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. He was born in Somerset, Ohio on March 28, 1931 to the late William J. and Agnes (Rutherford) Grigsby.
Following high school, Paul worked at Evans Drug Store for Tommy Evans delivering prescriptions on his bicycle. He then enlisted with the United States Army and served during the Korean War. Upon his return home, Paul married Patricia Stasel and completed banking school, and then began his 33-year career with First National Bank and Banc Ohio. He retired as the Assistant Vice President and loan officer from National City. Following his retirement in 1986, Paul worked with his son, David, and his family, at the David P. Grigsby Construction Company for an additional 15 years.
He is survived by his children, David P. (Bonnie L.), Mark A. (Linda), James R. (Cindy), and William J. (Donna) Grigsby; grandchildren, Bradley (Erin) Grigsby, Jonathan Grigsby (Amy Rodeheaver), Brian (Drew) Grigsby, Amy Evans (Amber Oelker), Nathan (Jessica) Wills, Lori (Zach) Gentile, and Mike (Lauren) Tuggle; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Giovanni, Kasyn; Peighton, Kirsten, Finn, Nick, Luke and Olivia; brothers, Dale L. (Cheri) Grigsby and Larry T. (Ercyl); and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to his dedicated caregivers; Debra S. Compton, LPN, Judy Kimble, Dawn Parker, Darlena Compton, and Linda Harwood.
In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia (Stasel) Grigsby; son, Stephen Grigsby; infant daughter, Mary Grigsby; and siblings, Carl (Eloise) Grigsby and Wayne (Imogene) Grigsby; step-mother, Miriam Grigsby; and brother, Roger W. Grigsby.
Friends and family may call at the funeral home from 4-7 P.M., Thursday, May 9, 2019. To share your memory of Paul or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate on May 9, 2019