Paul L. Kidwell
Paul L. Kidwell

Newark - Paul L. Kidwell, age 75, of Newark, passed away at his home on Thursday, June 9, 2020. He was born on March 27, 1945 to the late Calvin and Opal (Harmon) Kidwell in Cumberland, Maryland.

Private services will be held at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH 43055.

Paul spent his life as a Pastor ("The Father"), most recently at Bible Temple of God. He loved to sing, both at church and at home. Paul was an avid sports fan and enjoyed spending time with his family.

Paul is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Brenda (Cannon) Kidwell; children, Rhonda (David) Cowan, Debra Kidwell, and Cheryl Kidwell; stepsons, Scott and Brian Herald; grandchildren, Whitney, Chrystal, Jacqueline (Matthew), Chandler, Ridge, Trever, Dakotah, Brendyn, and Kaleigh; 5 great grandchildren; and siblings, Karen (Ted) Buena, Patricia (Jessie) Boldin, Woody (Marrion) Kidwell, Denver (Marilyn) Kidwell, and Barbara Myers.

In addition to his parents, Paul is preceded in death by his siblings, Sonny and Dave Kidwell, and Kathleen Carter.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.






Published in Advocate from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
