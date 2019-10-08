|
Paul Moreland
Baltimore - Paul Edwin Moreland, 73, of Baltimore, Ohio, passed away October 07, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. He was born December 19, 1945 in Columbus, OH to his parents Vernon and Stella Moreland of Pataskala, Ohio. Paul was a proud U.S. Air Force Veteran who served during the Vietnam War. After his time in the military Paul worked for 29 years as a maintenance electrician for Western Electric. In his free time Paul loved restoring tractors, camping, and golfing. Most importantly Paul loved spending time with his family especially his grandkids, and he always put his family first. Paul is survived by his loving wife of 23 years Brenda (Mullins-Ratliff) Moreland; children Anne (Ron) Moreland, Patricia (Bill) Hibbert, Greg (Paula) Ratliff, Lisa (Rich) Frey, Becky Spangler, and Julie Ratliff; grandchildren Emily (John), Grace, Nate, Caleb, Branden (Roanne), C.J., Masen, Jacqueline, Jordan (Ben), Ricky, Savannah, Austin, and Haiden; great-grandchildren Lydia, David, Kai, Keone, Aaron, Senena, and soon to be Oliver; many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren ; sister Bonnie Schmidt; sister-in-law Judy Moreland; many nieces, nephews, and a host of other friends, family and loved ones. He is preceded in death by his parents Vernon and Stella Moreland; brother Victor Moreland; brother-in-law Jerry Schmidt; and niece Martha Hammond. Visitation hours for Paul will be held Thursday October 10, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME 289 S. Main St. Pataskala, OH 43062. Funeral Service will be held Friday October 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME 289 S. Main St. Pataskala, OH 43062
Published in the Advocate & Advocate & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 8 to Oct. 17, 2019