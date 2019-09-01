|
|
Paul Wilson
Heath - A funeral service for Paul J. Wilson, 86 of Heath will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Heath Church of Christ with David Linn, Ray Linn and Dave Mason officiating. Burial will be in Hanover Cemetery. Military funeral honors will be provided by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
Paul went to be with the Lord August 29, 2019. He was born February 26, 1933 in Muskingum County to the late Paul Herman and Daisy Bell (Stahll) Wilson. He was a veteran of the Korean War, honorably serving in the U.S. Air Force. He retired in 1985 from Owens-Corning Fiberglass. A member of the Heath Church of Christ; throughout his Christian life Paul had served as a Deacon, Elder, Trustee and Missions Committee, Chair . Paul loved to laugh and enjoyed putting a smile on another face. Whether Paul met you with an encouraging word or handed you a piece of candy, he would always pass with a beautiful smile.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 13 years, Barb; a son, William (Monique) Wilson of Tucson, AZ; step-daughter, Kimberly (Greg) Kesselring of Springfield, VA; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; very special friends Don and Angie Staggers; and an amazing church family.
In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his first wife, Marjorie I. (Antill) Wilson, sons, Paul Wilson and Douglas Wilson; and a beloved canine companion, Molly in June.
Friends and family may call 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Heath Church of Christ, 1331 Chapel Way, Heath, OH.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Heath Church of Christ or Hospice of Central Ohio.
Vensil & Chute Funeral Home - Newark Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 1, 2019