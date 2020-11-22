Paula Lynn AlexanderHebron - A graveside service celebrating the life of Paula Lynn Alexander, age 65, of Hebron, will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, November 27, at Licking Cemetery in Hebron with Pastor Jeff Smith officiating.Friends may call from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday at the Kirkersville Chapel of Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service, 285 East Main Street in Kirkersville. Masks must be worn inside the funeral home and please practice social distancing.Paula was born February 21, 1955 in Crooksville, Ohio. She passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital due to Covid-19.The Kirkersville Chapel of Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service is honored to care for Paula and her family.