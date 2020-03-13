|
|
Pauline L. Waters
Pauline L. Waters, 81, of Newark, Ohio (Chatham) passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving family singing Goodbye World Goodbye. To honor her request, there will only be a graveside service held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday March 17, 2020, at Newark Memorial Gardens in the mausoleum, with Bishop Lloyd Kirk from Christian Life Center officiating.
Pauline was the youngest daughter of Esel and Verna (Colwell) Jacks. She was born in Rushville, Ohio on May 13, 1938. Pauline attended Union High School in Coshocton County. Her husband was Pastor of Soul's Harbor Apostolic Church where she was principal of the Soul's Harbor Christian Academy for many years.
Pauline retired after 15 years from DFAS Finance and Accounting in Columbus, Ohio. She then worked part-time at Park National Bank.
Pauline enjoyed music, (she played the accordion, organ and piano) and making crafts and selling them at craft shows. She enjoyed sewing and made all of the bridesmaid dresses and favors for her daughters and grand-daughter's weddings.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Robert, Donald, Ralph, Olen and Malcolm Jacks, two sisters Irene and Eloise.
Surviving is her husband of 64 years, Gene (Buzz) Waters, sister Audrey Piehl of Eau Claire, WI. Daughters, Dee (Deanna) Waters of Easley, SC and Denise (Steven) Miller of Newark; 3 granddaughters, Tiffany (John) Rider, Miranda (Brandon) Wilson, Dana (Jared-Red) Barsotti and one step granddaughter, Megan Miller, 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Brucker and Kishler Funeral home is in charge of the arrangements. There will be no calling hours per her request, but all are welcome to the graveside service.
