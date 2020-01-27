Services
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9714
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:00 PM
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Payton Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Payton L. Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Payton L. Anderson Obituary
Payton L. Anderson

NEWARK - A memorial service celebrating the life of Payton L. Anderson, 20, of Newark, will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, 179 Granville Street, Newark. Friends may call one hour prior to the memorial service on Thursday, from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Payton or to sign an online guest book.

Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Payton and his family.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Payton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -