Payton L. Anderson
NEWARK - A memorial service celebrating the life of Payton L. Anderson, 20, of Newark, will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, 179 Granville Street, Newark. Friends may call one hour prior to the memorial service on Thursday, from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020