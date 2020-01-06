|
Peggy Fleming
NEWARK - A Mass of Christian Burial for Peggy (Kanode) Fleming, age 88, of Newark, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 9, at Blessed Sacrament Church, with Fr. Michael Gribble, as celebrant. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Peggy passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Chestnut House surrounded by her family. She was born October 11, 1931 in Grove City, Ohio to the late Loring Jennings and Ruth Lillian (Tulga) Kanode.
Peggy was a graduate of Grove City High School where she was a majorette. She was always proud of her Grove City heritage and remembered her Grove City Greyhounds. She met Earl Fleming, Jr., and the two of them were married April 6, 1950. He served the Korean War and after War he began his career in insurance. They moved to the Barberton area before coming to Newark where he worked with Rankin & Rankin before founding his own agency, Emde-Fleming & Miller. Peggy worked for Kelly Services and retired as a travel agent for Legend Travel Agency. Her focus in life then became to care for her husband.
She enjoyed walking, reading, playing golf, watching football (special love for OSU, Notre Dame and Newark Catholic), going to the beach and led a very active life. She was a parishioner of St. Edward The Confessor Catholic Church and a past-member of the Moundbuilders Country Club. Her family and church were most important to her as she said a few days before she passed.
Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Julie (Dan) Bush of Newark; grandchildren, Megan Dye, Courtney (Ryan) Redman, Brooke (Dan) Thieken, Brett Watts, Jamie Sturtz, Hailey Bush; great-grandchildren, Carson Watts, Kynlee Redman and Hudson and Jillen Thieken; son-in-law, Tom Sturtz; and siblings, Jimmy (Nan) Kanode and Dorothy Jantzen.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Thomas Fleming, Jr.; a daughter, Jill E. Sturtz; and siblings, Patty Gusa, Bob Seese, Jack Seese, and Helen Tucker.
Calling hours will be held at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 N. Fifth St., Newark, from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8. A Vigil Service will be observed at 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament School, 394 East Main Street, Newark, OH 43055.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020