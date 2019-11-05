|
|
Peggy Jane Conrad
On October 31st, 2019, Peggy Teets Clady, loving wife, and mother of three sons, entered Heaven at the age of 55.
Peggy was born on February 17th, 1964 in By Bucyrus, OH to Eugene Teets and Betty Holland. She took great pride in her 23 year career with Kroger, often taking a personal interest in her customers, and knowing many by name. In 1996 she met the love of her life, George Allen Conrad, and the two married on 2/29/2012.
Peggy made it her mission to ensure everyone around her was happy. Holidays were always fantastically decorated and celebrated, while family gatherings were as much a party as they were a buffet. Peggy could be found in the middle of it all making sure every guest at her home was having fun, while wearing the largest smile of them all.
Peggy was preceded in death by her father, Eugene, and her mother, Betty. She is survived by her husband George, son Timmy and wife Saibrah, her two step-sons, Tim and wife Carrie, Scott and wife Jessica, and her 11 grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Sunday November 10th, 2019 at Alive Vineyard Church on 7602 Stewart Rd NE, Newark, OH 43055, at 4 o'clock p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Association for the Blind at visonaware.org in her name.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019