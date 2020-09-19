Peggy L. Hewett
Croton - Peggy Hewett, age 58 of Croton, OH, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020, in Delaware. She was born December 1, 1961 in Mt. Vernon, OH to Velma (Myers) Hewett, and the late Raymond D. Hewett.
Left to cherish Peggy's memory are her mother, Velma Hewett, brother,Â Roger (Kelly) Hewett; sisters: Deana (Jeffery) Shadwick, Cathy (Kerry) Stewart, and Nancy (John) Swafford; and several other relatives and friends.
In addition to her father, Peggy was preceded in death by her niece, Miranda Stewart.
The family will receive friends Monday, September 21, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Croton Church of Christ, 40 S Main St., Croton, OH. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the church with Minister Dan Hamilton officiating. Burial to follow at Hartford Cemetery.
Donations in Peggy's memory may be made to Croton Church of Christ, or to the House of New Hope, 8135 Mt. Vernon Rd., St. Louisville, OH.
