On Saturday October 10, 2020 Peggy Sue Kirkpatrick went to be with the Lord at the age of 60. Peggy was born on July 1, 1960 to Ralph and Ginny Kirkpatrick. She graduated from Lakewood High School in 1978.



Peggy was an avid gardener and landscaper. She loved her family and playing guitar.



Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Mark and Steve Kirkpatrick and two brothers-in-law.



She is survived by her daughter Angela Kirkpatrick, step-daughter Jennifer (Jamie) Gunton, siblings Debbie Gant, Chris Hoffer, Brad (Candy) Kirkpatrick, Terry (Traci) Kirkpatrick, Jerry (Alison) Kirkpatrick and Troy (Stefanie) Kirkpatrick. Twelve grandchildren, one great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.



There will be a private family service at 11:00 am Saturday, October 24, 2020 at New Life Baptist Church 11824 Jacksontown Rd. Thornville, Ohio 43076. Due to Covid-19 restrictions masks are required.









