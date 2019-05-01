Peter Arnold Stewart



NEWARK - Peter Arnold Stewart, a resident of Newark, Ohio, passed peacefully in his sleep on April 28, 2019 at the. VA Medical Center in Chillicothe. Ohio. Peter was born in Brockton, Massachusetts on May 19, 1936 to the late Gertrude and Victor Stewart. Peter graduated from Brockton High school, attended Northeastern University, and completed his BA at Elmhurst College. At Southern Illinois University, Peter earned an M.A. in chemistry, followed by an ABD in political science and Soviet studies at Indiana University. For some years, Peter taught political science at the University of Wisconsin in La Cross, where he developed a unique work-study program for the students. He also developed and led summer student internships in Washington DC as well as study tours to the Soviet Union. Peter served as a paper boy during his growing up years. As a junior in high school, Peter purchased an old canoe, rebuilt, including crafting a mast and sideboards to turn it into a sail canoe, with which he and his brother Phil enjoyed many hours of sailing on Newfound Lake, in New Hampshire where his parents had built a cottage just after World War II. In his later years, Peter spent considerable time participating in rehabilitation work in Ohio. During his eight years of retirement in Newark Ohio, Peter loved riding his bike and exercising. Peter is succeeded by his elder brother Victor, younger brother Philip and his sister Merry Carmichael and several nieces and nephews. To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com. Published in the Advocate on May 1, 2019