Peter "Pete" Lawrence Schmitz
Newark - Peter "Pete" Lawrence Schmitz, 60, went to be home with the Lord Friday, August 7th, 2020. He was born in Medina, Oh on February 4, 1960 to the late Peter and Lola (Hall) Schmitz.
A 1978 graduate of Zanesville HS, Pete worked in the construction field for 40 years, ending his career with Roslovic and Partners as a Construction Superintendent. You can drive around most towns in Central Ohio and see where Pete left his footprints in building strip malls, nursing, and residential homes. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, attending Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top concerts, and watching Cleveland Browns and Ohio State football. He was immersed into Christ 11.18.18 and a proud member and greeter at Licking Valley Church of Christ. He loved being a Dad, "Pappa Pete", and brother.
He is survived by his two loving sons Peter David (Tiffany), Matthew Schmitz (Amanda Allen), and step-daughter Carrie (Andy) Bly, adored grandchildren Bella & Palmer Schmitz, Adalea & Alexis Allen, Braydon Bradbury and doting siblings Judy Schmitz, Carol (Steve) Stahl, Russ (Claira) Lanning, and Mary Boulton.
In addition to his parents, Pete is preceded in death by his brother Larry Lanning.
In honor of Pete's wishes, A Celebration of Life will be held at the Trout Club in Newark, Oh on Friday, August 14th at 6pm.
