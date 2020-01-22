|
Philip D. Vermillian
Newark - Philip D. Vermillion, age 73, of Newark, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He was born on September 22, 1946 to the late Harold and Anna (Meanor) Vermillion in Newark, OH.
A memorial service will be held at 6pm on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH 43055. Family will greet friends for two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Services will be officiated by Pastor Bruce Dickerson.
Phil was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. He worked as a Barber for Village Barber Shop and for the Newark City Water Treatment Plant for over 20 years. Phil was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church. In his younger days, he was an avid golfer and hunter. Phil also enjoyed reading.
He is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Marlene Cook-Vermillion. Phil also leaves behind his son, David W. Vermillion; step-children, Charles (Pam) Cook, Jeffrey (Lisa) Cook, and Mark (Charlene Henderson) Cook; grandchildren, Christina (Zach) Coe, Craig (Christine) Cook, Courtney (Rocco) Russomanno, Ryan (Ashley Given) Cook, Brandon (Calle Evans) Cook, Nathan Cook, and Nicholas Cook; great grandchildren, Aria Russomanno and Lane Coe, with two more on the way; sister, Frances Vermillion-Crown; and nephew, Harold Crown III.
In addition to his parents, Phil is preceded in death by his sister, Doris Pellshaw; brother, Richard Vermillion; and nephew, George Pellshaw.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Phil's memory can be sent to First United Methodist Church, 88 N 5th St, Newark, OH 43055.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020