Philip H. "Phil" Dupler



Heath - A graveside service celebrating the life of Philip H. "Phil" Dupler, age 87, of Heath, will be held on Thursday, March 21 at 10 a.m. at Newark Memorial Gardens with Pastor Bruce Dickerson officiating. Military honors will be observed by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.



Philip passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 the Selma Markowitz Care Center (operated by Hospice of Central Ohio). He was born May 26, 1931 in Somerset, Ohio to the late Starling and Claudia (Gough) Dupler.



Mr. Dupler retired from the Newark Police Department in 1986 with 25 years of service to the Newark community.



He graduated from Newark High School with the class of 1950. Philip proudly served his Country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and was a member of the Licking County FOP Lodge #127 and the Newark Masonic Lodge.



After his retirement, he thoroughly enjoyed participating in car shows, showing his beautiful 1985-86 Chrysler LeBaron convertible, winning many awards. Phil also enjoyed spending time with and spoiling his furry friends "Misti" and "Tippi".



He is survived by his loving wife, Margery A. (Holman) Dupler of Heath; a sister-in-law, Janice Dupler of Newark; an adopted daughter, Lisa Gough; three nieces, Kathy (Noble) Snow, Vickie (Mitch) Hamilton and Georgeanna (John) Leiber; two grandchildren, Sean Tolliver and Kera Styles; and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, Phil was preceded in death by two brothers, Edgar M. Dupler and George A. Dupler; his first wife, Bonnie L. (Fishbaugh) Dupler; and his aunt, Helen Gough.



In lieu of flowers, Phil would be pleased to have memorial contributions made to The Dupler Brothers Law Enforcement Scholarship Fund, c/o The Licking County Foundation, P.O. Box 4212, Newark, Ohio 43058-4212.



The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark is assisting with arrangements.



Published in the Advocate on Mar. 20, 2019