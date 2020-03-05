|
Philip Weldon
Millersport - A funeral service celebrating the life of Philip (Phil) Alan Weldon of Millersport, age 63, will be held on Monday, March 9th at 11 a.m. at the Kirkersville Chapel of Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service with several of his pastor friends participating. Burial will follow in Millersport Cemetery. We will take Phil on a final drag strip ride on the way to Millersport Cemetery at the National Trails Raceway. The family will receive friends from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, March 8th, at the funeral home, 285 East Main Street in Kirkersville.
Phil was born on September 23, 1956 in Lancaster and lived his whole life in Millersport, Ohio. Phil was the faithful son of Goldie and the late, Harold Weldon. He slipped peacefully into the presence of His Lord on Wednesday, March 4th at Pickering House in Lancaster following a valiant battle with cancer.
Phil was a 1974 graduate of Millersport High School and a Laker through and through. At an early age Phil became enamored with cars and essentially made a career out of doing what he loved most. Besides enjoying a 40-some year stint at A1 Auto Parts in Buckeye Lake, Phil became well known for drag racing and was a fixture at National Trails Raceway. He was stellar at his craft and took home numerous trophies over the years during his racing career. Phil Weldon forgot more about cars than most of us will ever know.
Phil not only became a mentor to many fledging race car enthusiasts, he became the same to many young people in general, offering encouragement, wisdom, and guidance to those who needed buoyed by his common sense advice.
Phil was a longtime fan of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, loved the sport of basketball, could fix anything, and would help anyone. While his faith in Jesus Christ was lived out quietly, it was lived out authentically. He will be remembered for his wisdom and expertise but even more so for his humility, generosity, sense of humor, and his genuine love for others. If any single word could capture who Phil Weldon was, it's FRIEND. He had many!
Phil is survived by his mother, Goldie Weldon of Millersport; brother Bob (Barbara) Weldon of Millersport; sister Lana (Mark) Guinan of Lancaster; nieces & nephews: Kylee Guinan, Nick (Laura) Smith; Katie and Rob Weldon; Adalind Smith; numerous aunts and uncles, cousins and beloved friends--all of which he embraced as Family.
Memorials may be shared with Fairhope Hospice and Palliative Care, 282 Sells Rd, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
