|
|
Phillip Beish
Newark - Phillip Eugene Beish, 67, unexpectedly passed away at his home Monday, March 23, 2020. Born to the late Marshall I. and Alice G. (Duck) Beish on October 28, 1952 in Zanesville.
Phil owned and operated many small businesses from floor cleaning to window and insurance sales. He eventually, in 1991, opened Mr. B's Appliance Center in Newark and operated it until his health no longer allowed him to participate in day to day operations in 2010. He loved helping people and sharing his life experiences. He never met someone he couldn't force into a conversation.
He is survived by his common law wife of nine years, Sandra White; four children, whom he had with his former wife, Deborah (Tulley) Krumme of North Fork, CA; Phillip (Shouna) Beish of Duvall, WA, Eric (Charmaine) Beish of Lancaster, Jasmine "Rocky" (Christopher) Wellmeier of Newark, and Logan "Josh" (Cindy) Beish of Heath; one brother, Paul (Linda) Beish of Heath; and one sister, Gloria Jean (Larry) Lee of Jacksonville, FL. He was known as "Poppy" by his 11 grandchildren, Amiah, Jamela, Shemar, Clairissa, Payton, Alia, Charley, Timothy, Titus, Julian, and Yuna. He also leaves behind stepchildren, Tabitha Sinn, Elizabeth Barnhart, Michael Barnhart, Gretchen Von Voight and Rachel Barnhart; and eight step grandchildren, Sohben Sinn, Molika Sinn, Vedder Wheeler, Waylon Husk, Bella Husk, Armina Barnhart, Lainey Barnhart, and Lillian Von Voight.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two older brothers, Robert and Marshall Beish.
Per Phil's request, there will not be a public viewing, but a small gathering of family and close friends at a later date.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfunerlahome.com
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020